Obituary: Darlese Pulliam, 96, formerly of Taylorsville

Darlese Pulliam, 96, formerly of Taylorsville, died Monday, June 24, 2024, at Sanders Ridge of Mount Washington. She was the former Darlese Goben, born Jan. 23, 1928, in Jefferson County to the late Walter and Leona Scherginger Goben of Louisville.

DARLESE PULLIAM

She was a retired employee of General Electric with 33 years of service. She was a member of Little Union Baptist Church. She loved taking photos of birds and doing crafts, and loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Pulliam; one son, Michael Pulliam; one sister, Norma Merideth; four brothers, John Goben, Pat Goben, Kenneth Goben and Walter Goben; and one granddaughter, Tonya Darlese Pulliam.

She is survived by one daughter, Donna Walton of Mount Washington; two sons, David (Roxie) Pulliam of Louisville and John (Kim) Pulliam of Mount Washington; two sisters, Betty (Dr. Richard) Allen and Sharon (David) Lucas, both of Louisville; one brother, Tim Goben of Louisville; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Little Union Baptist Church with Bro. Will Sipes officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-