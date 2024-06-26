Acclaimed Nelson County author to take part in book discussion tomorrow at library

Nelson County native and acclaimed author Fenton Johnson spoke with WBRT’s Roth Stratton about his work as an author and participating in the Kentucky Reads program.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 — Noted Nelson County native and author Fenton Johnson will be visiting the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024, as part of the 63rd annual Kentucky Reads program.

Join Johnson and participants in the library’s Community Room for a discussion related to his book “Scissors, Paper, Rock.”

The discussion will be led by returning scholar Diane Calhou-French.

The Kentucky Reads program is funded in part by the Kentucky Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

