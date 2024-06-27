Myrna Lois Sutherland Byrd, 86, formerly of Bardstown

Myrna Lois Sutherland Byrd, 86, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born June 26, 1937, at Fort Knox. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James H. Sutherland; and her second husband, Ralph Ray Byrd.

She is survived by three daughters, Donna Lynne Franey and Joan Marie (Robert Keith) Berry, both of Bowling Green, and Laura Lee Sutherland of Elizabethtown; one son, James Robert Sutherland of Elizabethtown; one brother, Emery Lee (Cathy) McCullum of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Brandon Lee Whitsett, and James Robert Berry; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Kosair Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

