Obituary: Debbie Wimsatt, 64, Bardstown

Debbie Wimsatt, 64, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 24, 2024, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

Her motto was, “Life is good!” and this embodied her beautiful spirit and optimistic personality. But more than anything, she lived for her grandson, Collin, her sons, Jeremy and Cory Reinle, and her husband Mike Wimsatt.

DEBBIE WIMSATT

She was a fiercely proud mother and mamaw. She will be remembered for her sacrifices and undying loyalty to her boys. This love extended to their friends, and she acted as a mother figure to many of their peers and to her stepsons Chris, Jason, and Dylan Wimsatt.

She is remembered for her ability to “accept people as they are”, regardless of their appearance or beliefs. She loved new life experiences and good food, and scandalous conversation both funny and philosophical. She was an active community member in the Bardstown area and loved her work as the director of sales at Inspirations of Mount Washington.

She was preceded in death by one stepson, Jason Michael Wimsatt.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Wimsatt of Bardstown; two sons, Jeremy Reinle of Houston and Cory (Katie O’Shaughnessy) Reinle of Bay Village, Ohio; two stepsons, Christopher Wimsatt and Dylan (Melanie Bullock) Wimsatt, both of Bardstown; her parents, Jackie and Joyce Allen of Bardstown; one sister, Sharon Allen; two brothers, Jackie Edward Allen II and Steve Allen; one grandson, Collin Reinle of Bay Village, Ohio; and many friends, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-