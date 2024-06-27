Obituary: Mabel Louise Tapp, 93, Taylorsville

Mabel Louise Tapp, 93, of Taylorsville, died peacefully Monday, June 24, 2024, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born November 12, 1930, in Spencer County to Russel White Sr and Lois Hopewell.

She married Edward Leslie Tapp of Taylorsville on April 21, 1951. She was a former Sunday school and Bible school teacher at Elk Creek Baptist Church where she was the oldest surviving member.

She worked many jobs including floral designer at the Taylorsville Florist and cook at Superior Market and Elk Creek Grocery of Taylorsville. She was also a homemaker and loved to cook and bake for others. She had a passion for tak2ing care of others and cooking food for her friends and family, but her biggest love of all was her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Leslie Tapp; two sons, Ronald Tapp and Ricky Tapp; two sons-in-law, Ernest “Bud” Hagan and Allen Ritter; one great-grandchild, Karmyn Rose; four siblings, Doris Riney, Anna Ruth Douthitt, Jeanie King and Russell “Buddy” White Jr.; and her parents, Russell White Sr. and Lois Hopewell Douthitt.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Ritter of Taylorsville and Teri Hagan of Bloomfield; one sister-in-law, Beverly White of Florida; one brother-in-law, Donnie (Kathy) Tapp of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Leslie (Larry) Rose of Bloomfield, Brandon Ritter of Louisville and Chad Ritter of Taylorsville; two great-grandchildren, Heather Rose (Johnathan Singleton) of Chaplin, and Brooke Rose of Bloomfield; four great-great-grandchildren, Rylin Barrick, Kashton Barrick, Tanner Singleton and Larra Rose.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Steve Gouge and Sister Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

