Nelson County Jail Logs — June 26-28, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Brandon Tyler Holbrook, 30, Baxter, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $2,500 cash, $500 unsecured. Booked at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Shane Mitchell, 37, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); promoting contraband, first-degree; trafficking in a controlled substance. Bond is $7,500 cash. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Jail.

Jeffrey Bruce Lester, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Kalin Markess Williams, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond is $51,000 cash. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Allen Nally, 46, Bardstown, rear license not illuminated; no seat belts; no insurance card; no registration receipt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eugene G. Bright, 62, Hodgenville, reckless driving; no seat belts; no registration receipt; driving on a DUI-suspended license. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Adolph Milliner Jr., 66, Bardstown, theft by deception, including cold checks (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ballard Scott, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:27 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Earl Clark, 35, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond. Booked at 1:48 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrianna Santos, Boswell, 26, Lawrenceburg, no operator’s license; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Robert Andrew Brumley, 36, Stamping Ground, reckless driving; booster seat violations; failure to or improper signal; wanton endangerment, second-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:51 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Taurice Poynter, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked license. No bond. Booked at 12:54 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-