Obituary: Mary Katherine Walker Hickman, 81, Springfield

Mary Katherine Walker Hickman, 81, of Springfield, died at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She is survived by one daughter, Tara (Wayne) Stivers of Bloomfield; one son, Erik Walker of Bardstown; five sisters, Barbara (Ralph) Smith, Joyce Thomas and Mildred Walker, all of Louisville, Juanita Walker Moore of Bardstown and Densie (Steve) Linton of Springfield; three brothers, Billy (Wanda) Walker of Marion, Ohio, Herbert Walker of Tyler, Texas, and Joe (Anna) Walker of Lebanon; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is noon Monday, July 1, 2024, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 9:30 to noon Monday, July 1, 2024, at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of the arrangements.

