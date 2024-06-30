Obituary: Debbie Wilson, 64, Lebanon

Debbie Wilson, 64, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Taylor Regional Hospital. She was born July 8, 1959, in Lebanon to the late Billy Ray Wilson and Sue Brown Wilson.

She was an avid UK basketball fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two uncles, Harold “Sug” Brown and Vernon Brown.

Survivors include one sister, Jeanne (Larry) Kirk of Marion; one niece, Sami Jo (Evan) Tate; one nephew, Jonathon (Cassidy) Kirk; one aunt, Betty (Allan) Courtwright; and two special friends, Robin (Eddie) Mattingly of Lebanon and Kelly (John) Deaver of Bardstown.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Bosley Funeral Home with burial in Ryder Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the funeral home.

Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

