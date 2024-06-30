Obituary: Charles Ryan ‘Chuck’ Sumner, 43, Crestwood

Charles Ryan “Chuck” Sumner, 43, of Crestwood, formerly of Lexington, died Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Baptist Health LaGrange.

CHARLES RYAN “CHUCHK” SUMNER

He is survived by his wife, Allison Griffitts Sumner of Crestwood, formerly of Springfield; three sons, Riley Sumner, Benjamin Sumner and Dallen Sumner, all of Crestwood; his parents, Riley and Liesa Sumner of Georgetown; one sister, Alison (Josh) Raymer of Bowling Green; and his father and mother-in-law, Guy and Cynthia Griffitts of Springfield.

The funeral is 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

-30-