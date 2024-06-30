Obituary: Margaret Elizabeth West, 100, Bardstown

Margaret Elizabeth West, 100, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 28, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Sept. 3, 1923, in Washington D.C. to the late Liguori and Irma Garner Radcliff.

She was a former secretary for the Department of Libraries in Arlington, Va. She loved to read, garden and loved her friends. She was a good mom, grandmother and granny. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. West; and five siblings.

She is survived by three daughters, Marie (Floyd) Halterman of Timberville, Va., Barb (Bob), of Davidson, N.C., and Susan Head of Bardstown; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be private with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

