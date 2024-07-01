Obituary: Ardell Holbert, 84, Lebanon Junction

Ardell Holbert, 84, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a member of the Kentucky Street Rod Hall of Fame and enjoyed car shows and cruises. He has several cars on display at the Sam Swope Auto Museum in Elizabethtown.

ARDELL HOLBERT

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Edna Tinnell Holbert; his first wife, Mary Lee Holbert; his second wife, Dinah Lynn Holbert; one sister, Jeannie Waters; and two brothers, Will Holbert and Ed Holbert.

He is survived by five daughters, Terry Torres (Gerardo), Rebekah Luck, Faith Holbert, Tiffany Holbert, and Stephanie Holbert; one son, James Ardell Holbert; one sister, Gloria Dean Vise; one brother, Danny Holbert; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church with burial in the Lebanon Junction Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home ion New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

