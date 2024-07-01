Obituary: Jack Stanley LeRoy, 88, Hodgenville

Jack Stanley LeRoy, 88, of Hodgenville, died Monday, June 24, 2024, at Sunrise Manor. He was a U.S Army veteran and attended the Church of God.

JACK STANLEY LEROY

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris LeRoy; and two sons, Stan LeRoy and Steven LeRoy.

He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Tharp; five sons, John (Renee) LeRoy, David LeRoy, Richard LeRoy, Pete LeRoy, and Paul LeRoy; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The graveside service was Thursday, June 27, ,2024, at the Lebanon National Cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

