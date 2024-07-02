Nelson County Jail Logs — June 29-July 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Saturday, June 29, 2024

Chelsea Danielle Ward, 30, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $168. Booked at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monique Chontelle Shilling/Parks, 34, Springfield, violation of a foreign protective order; operating on a suspended license; no seat belts; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; no insurance. Bond is $5,000 cash, $5,000 surety. Booiked at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kohlten Alan French, 21, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $25 cash. Booked at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Elijah Da’shon Bake, 37, Louisville, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $634 cash. Booked at 1:40 a.m., Sunday, June 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Ry Baize, 44, Cox’s Creek, flagrant non-support. Bond is $6,500 cash. Booked at 5:20 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carolyn Jean Pirkle, 41, Campbellsville, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 11:07 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Allen Clark, 26, Lawrenceburg, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohl/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:46 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, July 1, 2024

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 60, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; assault, third-degree (EMS, fire or rescue squad); terroristic threatening; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:15 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jay Larry Bowen, 56, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 8:18 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaylah Brooke Carter, 28, Hodgenville, no seat belts; no insurance; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence. No bond. Booked at 1:18 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Wesley Sheckles, 39, Bardstown, no seat belts; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear; robbery, first-degree. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:35 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Arland Mitchell Curtsinger, 55, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:22 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Daniel Drummond, 50, Willisburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Brooke Bartley, 22, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Timothy Dean Bartley, 30, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:23 p.ml Monday, July 1, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Ray Nelson II, 39, Willisburg, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-