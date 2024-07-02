Obituary: Eugene Clark, 94, New Haven

Eugene Clark, 94, of New Haven, died Saturday, June 29, 2024. He was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Nelson County. He was a heavy equipment operator for Gene Holloway. He was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.

EUGENE CLARK

He was preceded in death by one son, Charles Michael Clark; his parents, Janks and Maw Clark; five sisters, Theresa Metcalf, Lala Nally, Aline Lanham, Lee Clark, and Ann Clark; and two brothers, Chester Clark and Rayme Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Beulah Clark of New Haven; two daughters, Wanda (Steve) Spalding and Jackie (Gary) Allender, both of Bardstown; one son, Steve (Lisa) Clark of Fern Creek; two sisters, Margarette Nally of Holy Cross and Martha Ann Tingle of Mississippi; two brothers, Jack Clark of New Haven and Bernard Clark of Eminence; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-