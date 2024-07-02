Obituary: George Thomas ‘Tom’ Amos, 63, Elizabethtown

George Thomas “Tom” Amos, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Oct. 4, 1960, to the late Thomas Robert and Kay Harris Amos.

He was a former employee of Eastern and British Airlines, Lowes, and Staples. He loved spending his time fishing and golfing. He was a Denver Broncos fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Robert Amos.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Hood Amos of Elizabethtown; one stepdaughter, Lanette Brown of Bardstown; one stepson, Frankie (Sherri) Brown of Elizabethtown; one sister, Bobbie Arnett of Plano, Texas; one niece, Kathryn Arnett Lawson; two nephews, Rob Amos and Brent Amos; three cousins; and a special friend, Mike Divey.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen with no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

