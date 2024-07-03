Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Mejia Oscar Parra, 22, Boston, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hana Paige Davis, 22, Mount Washington, speeding, 17 mph over speed limit; following another vehicle too closely; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dytwan Curtis Jamel Chatman, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Ben Murphy, 58, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond. Booked at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

William Derek McPheeters Jr., 40, Louisville, flagrant non-support. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Adam Elvin Ball, 37, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Devan Thompson, 29, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michel Abreu Arguelles, 20, Louisville, criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million. No bond. Booked at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Surisaday Napoles Quinones, 27, Louisville, criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million. No bond. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mitchell Hamilton Hayes, 29, Louisville, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates. No bond. Booked at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Allen Douglas, 36, Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Lee Richardson, 32, Lebanon Junction, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance first-degree (drug unspecified); improper parking. No bond. Booked at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-