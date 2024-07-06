Obituary: Frances Helen Hall, 93, New Haven

Frances Helen Hall, 93, of New Haven, died Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville surrounded by her family.

She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She worked at Heaven Hill Distillery for 20 years and found great joy in serving others as a volunteer at blood drives, in the choir, the bereavement room, and the Kentucky Railroad Museum.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Bernard Mattingly; her husband, Lawrence Hall; one sister, Mary Ruth Luckhart; and four brothers, Vincent Mattingly, Paul Mattingly, Edward Earl Mattingly and Bill Mattingly.

She is survived by one daughter, Renee (Joe) Mullin of Goshen; four sons, Michael (Polly) Hall of Cox Creek, Steven (Angie) Hall of Las Vegas, Kevin (Arlene) Hall of Panama City Florida, and Alan Hall of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren, Annissa Hall, Amanda Huff, Jonathan Hall, Erin Hallahan, Seth Hall, Jacob Hall, Stephanie Scaliatine, Mary Beth Hall, Carlie Franklin, Makenzie Mullin, Isaac Hall, Grace Mullin and Molly Mullin; and several great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Wayne Jenkins, the Rev. Scott Wimsett, and the Rev. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

