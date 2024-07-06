Obituary: Curtis Lee Perkins Jr., 81, Boston

Curtis Lee Perkins Jr., 81, of Boston, died Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Bluegrass Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.

CURTIS LEE PERKINS

He was a Christian by faith. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He served in the U. S. Air Force. He retired from UPS as an airplane mechanic, He was a member of a club for draft horses. He loved farming and working with draft horses. He was member of the gun club.

He was preceded in death by his, parents, Curtis Lee and Stella Bertha Napier Perkins; one sister, Betty Gaudet; and one brother, Eddie Perkins.

He is survived by two daughters, Ronda Knight and Laurie Mattingly, both of Boston; one sister, Joyce Willett of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Tyler (Morgan) Knight, Lt. Brittany Knight, and Cassie (Mike) Sizemore; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Knight; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation and burial are private at St. Francis Cemetery with full military honors.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-