Obituary: James Joseph Caslin, 72, Bardstown

James Joseph Caslin, 72, of Bardstown died Thursday, July 4, 2024, at his home. He was born April 1,1952, in Alameda, Calif., to the late Marie Forsythe Caslin and Francis Patrick Caslin.

JAMES JOSEPH CASLIN

He moved to LaHaina, Maui, Hawaii in 1980 where he worked as a finishing carpenter, an artist in wood, a scuba diving teacher and charter boat captain. He graduated from the Pacific Maritime Academy in 1983 and received his Ocean Operator Diploma. He received his captain’s license from the US Coast Guard in 1983. He created beautiful furniture from Hawaiian native Koa wood and his pieces are much sought after. He was of the Catholic faith.

In August of 2023, wind whipped fires destroyed LaHaina and Jim lost his beloved home. He moved to Bardstown in April of 2024 to live with his sister, Kathleen Caslin Llewellyn.

He is survived by one sister, Frances Patricia Caslin Rothstein of Atlantic Beach, Fla; and one niece, Rachel Sofia Lotspiech of Centennial, Colo.

The family respectfully chose cremation with no public services.

His ashes will returned to Maui to be scattered in the ocean off the shores of LaHaina.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

