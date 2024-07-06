Obituary: Mary Alice Sutton Butler, 87, Bardstown

Mary Alice Sutton Butler, 87, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born May 24, 1937, in Bardstown to the late Charles and Rebecca Murry Sutton.

In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Thomas “Snookie” Butler Sr.; one daughter, Erica Butler; and two sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Dianna (Frank) O’Neal and Crystal Butler, both of Louisville; four sons, Danny (Sandra) Porter, Arthur Butler Jr., William “Bill” (Mary Jo) Butler, all of Bardstown, and Prentis (Missy) Payne of Louisville; one sister, Jackie Sutton of California; one brother, John Sutton of Louisville; 15 grandkids; a host of great-grandkids and nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, with Bro. Roscoe Linton officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

