Obituary: Lillian Derringer Mann, 90, Springfield

Lillian Derringer Mann, 90, of Mackville Rd., Springfield, died at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2024, at her home.

She is survived by two daughters, Regina Young and Rita Mann, both of Springfield; three sons, James “Pogo” (Vickie) Mann and Mark Mann, both of Springfield, and Brad (Star) Mann of Versailles; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

