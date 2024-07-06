Saturday, July 6th, 2024 | Posted by

Obituary: Terry William Lewis, 82, Lebanon

Terry William Lewis, 82, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 5, 2024, at U of L Health – South Hospital in Shepherdsville. He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Bloomfield. He was a retired butcher with A & P Grocery in Louisville and later with Houchens in Brandenburg. He was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness.

TERRY WILLIAM LEWIS

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Marie Lewis; and his second wife, Betty Hagan Lewis; his parents, William Marshall and Dorothy Curtzinger Lewis; and one daughter, Kimberly Rhea Bendicho.

Survivors include two sons, Terry Charles Lewis (Donita) of Brandenburg and William Mark Lewis (Tina) of Brooks; six grandchildren, Lacy Pruitt (Thomas), Terry Wayne Lewis (Linda), Matthew Lewis, Marie Lundy, Jimmy Lundy and Jasmine Bendicho; and a host of great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments are closed

Subscribe to get new posts in your email!