Obituary: Terry William Lewis, 82, Lebanon

Terry William Lewis, 82, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 5, 2024, at U of L Health – South Hospital in Shepherdsville. He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Bloomfield. He was a retired butcher with A & P Grocery in Louisville and later with Houchens in Brandenburg. He was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Marie Lewis; and his second wife, Betty Hagan Lewis; his parents, William Marshall and Dorothy Curtzinger Lewis; and one daughter, Kimberly Rhea Bendicho.

Survivors include two sons, Terry Charles Lewis (Donita) of Brandenburg and William Mark Lewis (Tina) of Brooks; six grandchildren, Lacy Pruitt (Thomas), Terry Wayne Lewis (Linda), Matthew Lewis, Marie Lundy, Jimmy Lundy and Jasmine Bendicho; and a host of great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

