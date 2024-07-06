Nelson County Jail Logs — July 4-5, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Thursday, July 4, 2024

David Eugene Thacker, 55, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 3:07 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donald Ray Dillander, 61, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia;

failure to appear. Bond total is $15,000 cash. Booked at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Andrea Lynn Cahill, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tojatun Kewin Deyvis, 28, Bardstown, careless driving; no operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to signal; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 10:46 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, July 5, 2024

Austin Michael Byrns, 27, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booed at 12:13 a.m. Fridday, July 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Edward Clark, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Isaac Johnson II, 45, New Haven, leaving the scene of an accident; criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:20 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Summer Elizabeth Price, 29, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; a prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of marijuana. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 46, Bardstown, failure to appear; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:56 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Benjamin Scott Tomlin, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 1:12 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2024.

Todd Lucian Smith, 49, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 4:48 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon Nicholas Clause, 27, LaGrange, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle without a functional interlock device; no insurance; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal. No bond. Booked at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-