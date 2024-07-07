Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Saturday, July 6, 2024

Jonathon Nicholas Clause, 27, LaGrange, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle without a functional interlock device; no insurance; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal. No bond. Booked at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Isaac Johnson II, 45, New Haven, failure to appear; violations of conditions of release. Bond total is $25,500 cash. Booked at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-