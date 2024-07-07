Obituary: Boyce Dale McKinney Jr., 73, Shepherdsville

Boyce Dale McKinney Jr., 73, of Shepherdsville, died at his home Thursday, July 4, 2024.

He was a Christian by faith and a member of the Boston Community Church. He retired from General Electric after 37 years of service.

BOYCE DALE MCKINNEY JR.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was awarded The National Defense Medal, the United Nations Service and Campaign Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal for his brave service. A true patriot, he continued to serve his brothers with his membership to the American Legion Post 157 and the American Legion Riders Post 157. He had a passion for riding his Harley alongside his brothers. They formed a true brotherhood of dedicated veterans, never to leave the fallen behind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Tucker McKinney and Boyce Dale McKinney Sr.

He is survived by one daughter, Melanie Dowell (Jason) of Shepherdsville; one son, Christopher McKinney (Kelli) of Boston; one sister, Peggy Archer (John) of Louisville; five grandchildren, Brittany, Grace, Sophie, Abel and Eli; and a host of addition family and friends.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central located in Radcliff.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

