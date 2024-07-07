Obituary: John Francis Stefater, 75, Bardstown

John Francis Stefater, 75, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital after a fiercely fought battle with emphysema.

He was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Jefferson County to the late John Edwin and Mary Eulalia Stull Stefater. He was a 25-year U.S. Navy veteran who commanded a 16-man crew on submarines. He loved his family first, he was a patriot and he loved the United States of America.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lula Faye Curtsinger Stefater; one son, John F. Stefater II of Bardstown; one sister, Pamela Ann Ware of Jefferson County; and two grandchildren, Tyler Wayne Burgin of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Justin Leonard Kimo Stefater of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the Lebanon National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, july 10, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-