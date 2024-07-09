Video: Judge hears Houck’s motions for a trial separate from co-defendants

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 8, 2024 — Nelson Circuit Court Judge Charles Simms III heard arguments kMonday, July 8, 2024, by attorneys defending Crystal Rogers defendant Brooks Houck in regard a request to sever his trial from that of his co-defendants, Steve Lawson and Joey Lawson.

Houck’s attorneys argued that Houck needed a separate trial in order to mount a defense in regard to testimony by co-defendant Steve Lawson. The judge previously ruled that some of Lawson’s statements cannot be admitted in a trial because they were part of discussions regarding a possible immunity agreement. Running time: 2 hours, 9 minutes.

