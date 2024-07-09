Obituary: Linda Alene Thurman Kramer, 67

Linda Alene Thurman Kramer, 67, heard and answered her call to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday July 7, 2024.

LINDA ALENE THURMAN KRAMER

She was the fourth child born Nov. 17, 1956, to the late Donald LaRue and Stella Williams Thurman.

She gave her life to Christ at an early age and became a lifelong member of Lane Lincoln Memorial C.M.E. Church. She served on the usher board and the kitchen committee and was a member of the Missionary Society. She loved to cook and collected many recipes.

She worked at Crucible Magnetics and Summit Polymer in Elizabethtown for many years. She also worked as a license cosmetologist until her retirement. She worked at Paula Hot Biscuits for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bobby) Kramer (May 10, 2014); one brother, Phillip Thurman; one nephew, Jamie Curle; one niece, Kallye Thurman; and two brothers-in-laws Jimmy Curle and Mike Mountain.

She is survived by two daughters, Kelly (Jason) Parrent and Tiffany (Joe) Martin; two sisters, Kaye Curle and Patricia Mountain; one brother, John Thurman; two granddaughters, Chloe Parrent and Hannah Martin; four nieces, Nichole (Ken) Marshall, Kellee Thurman, Katlynn Thurman and Shakeya (Dani) Hopson; six nephews, Tony Thurman, Steve McCullough, Justin Thurman, Tyrone Lee, Isaiah Thurman, and Isaiah Washington; seven aunts, Eliza Cobb, Myrtle Wynn, Letha Johnson, Elizabeth Bell, Frances Thurman, Bettye Thurman, and Ramona Plant; one uncle, James U Williams; six great-nieces, Arika, Kendyll, Kamilah, Kaisley, Illiana and Kyya; three great-nephews, Isaac, Shaquoie, and Darius; a great-great-nephew, Journey; and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024, with a graveside service to follow in Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

