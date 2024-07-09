Obituary: Michael Brian Drury, 46, Bardstown

Michael Brian Drury, 46, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 7, 2024 at Jewish Hospital.

MICHAEL BRIAN DRURY

He was baptized and raised in Fairmont Church of Christ. He later became a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family, having cookouts and taking his niece and nephew fishing. He also enjoyed cars, working on them, going to dirt tracks to watch NASCAR racing and stock car racing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Suerene Chowing, and Otis and Ruby Drury; two uncles, Bobby Chowning and Gerald Drury; and one aunt, Roxie Carey.

He is survived by one daughter, Shelby (Jon) Drury; one son, Mason (Sara) Hurlburt; his mother, Joe Ann (Charlie ) Goode; his father, Gary (Carolyn) Drury; one brother, David (Kimberly) Drury; his niece and nephew, Lawsyn Drury and Carter Drury; aunts and uncles, Joyce Best, Betty Chowning, Charlotte Chowning, D.L (Virginia) Chowning, Peggy (Reggie) Robinson, Doris Cornish, Brenda Peach, Sharon Bickers, and Judy (Joe) Durr; and many cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Brennen Lundy, Dustin Chowning, Donnie Curtsinger, Kenny Hagerman, Chad Case, and Tanner Ensor.

Memorial contributions may go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

