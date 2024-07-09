Obituary: John Allen, 86, Bardstown

John Allen, 86, of Bardstown, died Monday, July 8, 2024, in Louisville. He was born on July 12, 1937, in Nelson County. He enjoyed going to the Bardstown Senior Center, being a Scoutmaster in Boy Scouts for many years, and farming. He was a licensed ham radio operator who held the FCC issued callsign KO4GGE. He was a member of Botland Christian Church.

JOHN ALLEN KO4GGE

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mildred Allen; one son, Eddie Allen; one sister, Lucy Geoghegan; and one brother-in-law, Malcolm Geoghegan.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris Allen of Bardstown; one son, John (Cindy) Allen; one sister, Anita Allen; three grandchildren, Shelby (Brendon) Allen, Evan Cass Allen, and Jack Szabo, all of Louisville; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Cemetery with Bro. Joe Brown officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Botland Christian Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

