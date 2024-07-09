Obituary: Stacey Johnson-Patton, 39, Bagdad
Stacey Johnson-Patton, 39, of Bagdad, died Sunday, July 7, 2024, at UofL Jewish Hospital in Louisville after a short illness. She was a loving wife, sister, mother and friend. She loved her family with all her heart and loved being a mother that was able to be home with her children.
She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Johnson.
She leaves to treasure her loving memory her husband, Jason Patton; three daughters, Joshlyn Deaton, Haylee Patton and Skylar Patton, both of Bagdad; three stepchildren, Dustyn (Katie) Patton of Shelbyville, Brooklyn Patton and Jaden Patton, both of Bagdad; her mother, Brenda Elaine Derusha Johnson of Chicago, Ill.; one brother, Roy “Fly” (Kristona) Johnson; two nieces, Harlynn Ray June and Hayven June; one cousin, Helen Fugate of Oklahoma; two stepgranddaughters, Stella Patton and Raelyn Mae; her mother-in-law, Anna Maddox of Bagdad.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with burial in Valley Cemetery.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday,, July 11, 2024, at the funeral home.
The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
-30-