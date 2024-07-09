Obituary: Stacey Johnson-Patton, 39, Bagdad

Stacey Johnson-Patton, 39, of Bagdad, died Sunday, July 7, 2024, at UofL Jewish Hospital in Louisville after a short illness. She was a loving wife, sister, mother and friend. She loved her family with all her heart and loved being a mother that was able to be home with her children.

STACEY JOHNSON-PATTON

She will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Johnson.

She leaves to treasure her loving memory her husband, Jason Patton; three daughters, Joshlyn Deaton, Haylee Patton and Skylar Patton, both of Bagdad; three stepchildren, Dustyn (Katie) Patton of Shelbyville, Brooklyn Patton and Jaden Patton, both of Bagdad; her mother, Brenda Elaine Derusha Johnson of Chicago, Ill.; one brother, Roy “Fly” (Kristona) Johnson; two nieces, Harlynn Ray June and Hayven June; one cousin, Helen Fugate of Oklahoma; two stepgranddaughters, Stella Patton and Raelyn Mae; her mother-in-law, Anna Maddox of Bagdad.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with burial in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday,, July 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

