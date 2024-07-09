Obituary: Loretta Jean ‘Retta’ Wendelgast, 65, New Haven

Loretta Jean “Retta” Wendelgast, 65, of New Haven, died Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born March 6, 1959, in Louisville to the late Silas L. Davidson Sr. and Shelby J. Easter. She was a former pharmacy technician for Medica Pharmacy and was of the Christian faith.

She was a woman who truly embodied a life in service of others. She put her children and others before herself. Her willingness to help anyone was evident in her actions. She made a lasting impact on everyone’s heart in every single interaction.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Andy Davidson and Lee Davidson; one grandson, Matthew Blanton; and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Wendelgast Jr.; two daughters, Cindy (Trae) Joyce of Louisville and Amy (Ernie) Blanton of Bardstown; one son, Danny (Wendy) Hoskins of Louisville; one sister, Janice (Mickey) Skaggs of Louisville; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Taylor, Kristen, Andrew, Marian; two bonus grandchildren, Tyler and Haley; two great-grandsons, Oliver and Dayten; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

