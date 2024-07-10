Nelson County Jail Logs — July 7-9, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Sunday, July 7, 2024

Christopher Addison Embry, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:28 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department

Thomas Joseph Deom, 53, Rineyville, careless driving; no registratte plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:18 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Matt Green Berry, 23, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Victor M. Munoz, 29, Bloomfield, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024.

Ronnie Lee Inghram, 50, Bloomfield, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cameron De’Shawn Smith, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 7:05 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Edward Hoard, 21, Willisburg, receiving stolen property (firearm); tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $10,000 cash or property. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Daniel Jene Lacy, 41, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Derek Brunhammer, 32, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gerry Eugene Childers Jr. 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John O’Neal Shelton, 52, Hodgenville, failure to appear; contempt of court (3 counts). Bond total is $5,367.75 cash. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Michael Todd Maddox II, 34, Bardstown, reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; driving too fast for traffic conditions; menacing. No bond. Booked at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-