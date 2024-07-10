Obituary: Edward C. ‘Ed’ Shawler, 73, Cox’s Creek

Edward C. “Ed” Shawler, 73, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, July 8, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 26, 1950, in Cox’s Creek to the late William and Carmen Brumfield Shawler. He was a retired self-employed tractor mechanic. He loved gardening and grandparenting. He was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church where he served as a trustee and sang in the church choir.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Wolf Shawler; two stepdaughters, Jenny (Roger) Riggs of Lexington, and Martha (Dr. Mike Foster) Davis of Louisville; one sister, Ruby (Keith) Everitt of Berea; two brothers, Lanny (Brenda) Shawler of Manitou and Tony Shawler of Cox’s Creek; six grandchildren, Michael, Matthew (Lauren), Megan (Taylor), Jack (Geneva), Andrew and Patrick; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Emma; and nieces and nephews, Casey, Amanda, Madeline, Elise, and Chris.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Cox’s Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the church.

The family asks that memorial contributions go to the Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

