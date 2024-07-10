Obituary: Emma Lou Carney Gillis, 90, Bloomfield

Emma Lou Carney Gillis, 90, of Bloomfield, died Monday, July 8, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 18, 1933, in Washington County to the late Clyde and Mattie Parrish Carney.

She was a member of Bloomfield Christian Church where she previously served as an elder. She was a past worthy matron of the Bloomfield Order of the Eastern Star and she also worked in the library at Bloomfield Middle School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gillis; one daughter, Diane Gillis; one great-grandson, Lucas Pollett; six brothers, Clyde Carney Jr., Tom Carney, Russ Carney, Harry Carney, Gene Carney and Walter Carney; and one granddaughter-in-law, Tina Gillis.

She is survived by one daughter, Luanne (Mike) Waldridge of Bloomfield; two sons, Danny (Liz) Gillis of Bloomfield and Todd (Julie) Gillis of Chaplin; four grandchildren, Scotty Gillis, Jeannie (Richard) Smith, Jennifer (Patrick) Worley, and Pamela (Kenny) Pollett; nine great-grandchildren, Sarah Beth (Ian) Davis, Adam (Natalie) Gillis, Trey (Allison) Gillis, Hallie Runner, Macy Runner, Clayton Runner, Charlee Smith, Caleb Pollett and Logan Pollett; and four great-great grandchildren, Mabel Gillis, Clyde Gillis, Marley Davis and Zoe Davis.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Bloomfield Christian Church with Bro. Monty Carney and Bro. Steve Dewindells officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Bloomfield Christian Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

