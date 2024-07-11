Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Megan Gayle Vittitow, 31, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; contempt of court (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Rufus Eugene Harper, 35, Sonora, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Dale Pendleton, 52, Liberty, order of appearance. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Joann Hicks, 36, Louisville, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000. Booked at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Ann Hatchell, 36, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Toshia Michelle Byers, 29, Mount Washington, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; giving officer false identifying information; trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, (2 or more grams methamphetamine); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

James Michael Gilliatt, 38, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-