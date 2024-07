NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 — Local historian Dixie Hibbs was the guest Wednesday, July 10, 2024, on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Dixie talked about the history of Bourbon making here in Nelson County, and how the industry found new popularity in the 1990s. Running time: 39 minutes.

-30-