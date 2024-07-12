Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Thursday, July 11, 2024

David Christopher West, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:02 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Joseph Kain Yates, 20, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Laken Kaylee’ann Gilpin, 19, Bardstown, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no seat belts; wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:09 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-