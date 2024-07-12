Obituary: Rose Mary Donahue, 83, Bardstown

Rose Mary Donahue, 83, of Bardstown died peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2024. She was a loving wife and mother. She was born July 8, 1941, in Marion County. She was a graduate of St. Francis High School and former volunteer to the St. Francis picnic and bereavement meals. She was a homemaker and a retired employee of the Loretto Motherhouse. She enjoyed crocheting, bunco, and spending time with family and friends.

MARY ROSE DONAHUE

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Kendrick “F.K.” Beaven Jr. and Mary Rose “Rosie” Cissell Beaven; and one sister, Jean Donahue.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Thomas J. “Tommy” Donahue; one daughter, Rosemarie Wise (Tim) of Charlestown, Ind.; two sons, Thomas Julian Donahue Jr. (Lee) of Louisville and Todd Donahue (Rebecca) of Floyds Knobs, Ind.; three sisters, Joyce Leake of Lebanon, Ann Bunch of New Albany, Ind., and Debbie Higgins (Earl) of Campbellsburg; four brothers, Ken Beaven (Lois), David Beaven (Eva) and Bobby Beaven, all of Louisville, and Dick Beaven (Sheila) of Henderson; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin will officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery,.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorial donations may go to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Masses.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-