Obituary: Linda E. Naumann, 75, Bardstown

Linda E. Naumann, 75, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Bardstown. She was born June 6, 1949, in Glasgow to the late Denton and Evelyn Coop Thomas.

She attended Glasgow High School and was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She taught nursing for 18 years at Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Danville. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jeff Naumann and Greg Naumann; one sister, Kaye Tobin; two brothers, Kenneth Thomas and Terry Thomas; and one niece, Donna Kaye Tobin.

She is survived by the love of her life Mike Boone; one son Eric (Melissa) Naumann of St. Louis, Mo.; five granddaughters, Chloe, Lauren, Emma, Lila, and Olive; and several cousins.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

