Obituary: Donald Ray Kays Sr., 77, Bardstown

Donald Ray Kays Sr., 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 6, 2024, in the arms of his wife. He was born May 3 1947, to the late Elmo and Irene Kays. He was the oldest of 14 children.

He was a past foreman at Bird Vinyl, and plant manager at TBA North and South. He was a jack of all trades and Elmos Kays’ right-hand man. He was a Kentucky Colonel.

He adored his mother, Irene. He was an organ donor, thurs as his final job on Earth, he helped many people with his Gift of Life.

He was a strong Christian, never afraid of death, and was called to Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Verna Montgomery Kays; three children; three stepchildren; 11 siblings; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family honored his wishes for cremation with no public services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

