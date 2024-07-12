Obituary: Donald Ray Kays Sr., 77, Bardstown
Donald Ray Kays Sr., 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 6, 2024, in the arms of his wife. He was born May 3 1947, to the late Elmo and Irene Kays. He was the oldest of 14 children.
He was a past foreman at Bird Vinyl, and plant manager at TBA North and South. He was a jack of all trades and Elmos Kays’ right-hand man. He was a Kentucky Colonel.
He adored his mother, Irene. He was an organ donor, thurs as his final job on Earth, he helped many people with his Gift of Life.
He was a strong Christian, never afraid of death, and was called to Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Verna Montgomery Kays; three children; three stepchildren; 11 siblings; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family honored his wishes for cremation with no public services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-