Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 12, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Friday, July 12, 2024

David Lee Bradshaw, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Gregory Evan Byrd, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4:54 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamra Kay Davidson, 50, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition (all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value); persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond total is $25,000 cash. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

