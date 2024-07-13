Man arrested here on prostitution-related charges faces similar charges in Richmond

BY JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, July 12, 2024 — A Louisville man arrested by Bardstown Police in February 2023 in the wake of a human traffickiing and prostitution investigation at Asian spas in Bardstown was recently arrested on similar charges in Richmond.

SHIZHEN JIN

Shizhe Jin, 54, of Louisville, was arrested Thursday, July 11, 2024, by the Richmond Police Department at the Fuji Health Studio in Richmond and charged him with promoting human trafficking, promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes), four counts of facilitation of practicing massage therapy without a license and operating a sham or front company.

According to police, Jin and a woman were arrested at Fuji Health Studio following an investigation on human trafficking and prostitution at the Asian spa.

Three other women found at the business were cited on charges of promoting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.

In Bardstown, Jin and two women were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after Bardstown Police executed search warrants at Mi Ya Ko Spa, 624 N. Third St, and Sunrise Massage & Body Work at 806 Morton Ave. All three were lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center.

-30-