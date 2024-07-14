Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 13, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Saturday, July 13, 2024

Justin Lampton Parrott, 29, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:28 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Lee Seward, 34, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:53 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-