Shopping center owners asks Whiskey City Cruisers to cease use of parking lot

Sunday, July 14, 2024 — The Whiskey City Cruisers have been advised that the owners of Kentucky Home Square shopping center no longer will allow the car group to hold its twice-monthly cruises in their parking lot.

For years, the group has held one or two car cruises a month in the north end of the parking lot in front of Tractor Supply and next to the PNC Bank branch. The group has existed for 32 years, and held its first cruises at the Kentucky Home Shopping Center parking lot.

But recently, the shopping center owners, the Wagner Group, advised in an email that the company wishes now to reserve all of its parking area for the use of its tenants. As such, this means the Cruisers no longer have permission to use its parking lot.

The Whiskey City Cruisers posted notices on social media late last week that the group’s planned Sunday, July 14th cruise scheduled for Kentucky Home Square was canceled.

The message from the Wagner Group gave no specific reason for for the change that forces the Cruisers to no longer use the parking lot.

A Whiskey City Cruisers representative said the group hopes to secure a new location for its future classic car cruises soon.

