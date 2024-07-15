‘Little Mermaid’ opens Wednesday live on stage at J. Dan Talbott amphitheatre

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, July 14, 2024 — Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” comes to life this Wednesday evening, July 17, 2024, and Friday evening, July 19, 2024, at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

ABBY MCGOUGH

With eight performances lined up this summer, there are plenty of opportunities to dive into the magic undersea world of Ariel and her friends.

Meet the cast of talented cators who will bring this charming Disney musical to life on stage this summer! (Click images to enlarge.)

Given the popularity of our Summer Musicals, we suggest securing your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

ARIEL. Actor Abby McGough is dazzling audiences as she joins the cast of “The Stephen Foster Story” and “The Little Mermaid” with the Stephen Foster Drama Association.

GARY JUDON

McGough is playing the starring role of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” and Lucy LeMoyne in “The Stephen Foster Story.”

KING TRITON. Radcliff resident Garyon Judon is captivating audiences this summer in “The Stephen Foster Story” and “The Little Mermaid,” presented by the Stephen Foster Drama Association in Bardstown.

Judon is playing Joe Aikins in “The Stephen Foster Story” and King Triton in “The Little Mermaid.”

DARLA ARNETT

URSULA. Toledo, Ohio-based actor Darla Arnett is set to captivate audiences this summer with her performances in “The Stephen Foster Story” and “The Little Mermaid” through the Stephen Foster Drama Association.

Arnett plays Lievy Pise in “The Stephen Foster Story” and take on the iconic role of Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.”

PRINCE ERIC. Evansville native Riley Broshears is lighting up the stage this summer with his performances in “The Stephen Foster Story” and “The Little Mermaid” through the Stephen Foster Drama Association in Bardstown.

RILY BROSHEARS

Broshears is playing Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid” and in the ensemble of “The Stephen Foster Story.”

DISCOUNT TICKET EVENTS. Nelson County residents can see the first performance of “The Little Mermaid” at a discount this Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY. Tickets can be purchased at stephenfoster.com/tickets or by calling (502) 348-5971 or (800) 626-1563.

-30-