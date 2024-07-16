Obituary: Anna Mae Willett, 78, New Hope

Anna Mae Willett, 78, of New Hope, died Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Saint Francis. She was a homemaker and a devoted Catholic. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Willett; her parents, Leo and Gladys Cambron Smith; and one sister, Carolyn Bell.

Survivors include one daughter, Anna Louise Williamson of New Hope; two sons, Charles Ray Willett (Geneva Clark) and Frankie Willett (Tammy), both of New Haven; two sisters, Jean Blandford (Mike) of Lebanon and Melvina Morris (David) of Raywick; three brothers, Eddie Smith (Sue) and Mervin Smith (Nancy), both of Loretto and Leo Smith (Linda) of Saint Francis; eight grandchildren, David, Cindy, Johnny, Jacob, Patrick, Kayla, Tabetha, and Michelle; and seven great-grandchildren, Andrea, Devin, Christina, Evelyn, Everleigh, Savannah and Tyler.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. A. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, and 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening prayer service Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Pallbearers are David Willett, Devin Willett, Johnny Willett, Patrick Clark, Michael Blanford, and Chris Smith; Honorary Pallbearers are Andrea Willett, Christina Willett, Savannah McNear, Everleigh Willett, Tabetha Ball, and Kayla Clark.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

