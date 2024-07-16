Obituary: Mary Diane Koob, 70, Balltown

Mary Diane Koob, 70, of Balltown, died Monday, July 15, 2024, at her home in the care of Hospice. She was born April 12, 1954. She was a wife of 35 years, a mom, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She loved her flowers. She especially loved her grandkids and great-grandkids.

MARY DIANE KOOB

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Earl Blanford and Mary Catherine Lyvers Blanford; one sister, Beverly Burton; three brothers, Francis “Frankie” Blanford, Joseph “Barry” Blanford and Joseph “Gary” Blanford; and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Mark Koob; three children, Brian Mattingly (Sheila) of Springfield, Kerri Pierce (Robert) of Wellston, Okla., and Cori Platt (Chanda) of Midwest City, Okla.; three sisters, Mary Pat Moore (Tom), Jeanette Benjamin (Stephen), and Kathy Brady, all of Bardstown; five brothers, Mickey Blanford (Linda) of Springfield, David Blanford and Ricky Blanford (Mary Ann), both of Holy Cross, Neil Blanford (Dale) of Cox’s Creek, and Jimmy Blanford (Nancy) of Saint Francis; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, LaVern Blandford and Sandra Blanford; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, and 9-9:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-