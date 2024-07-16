Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 15, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Monday, July 15, 2024

Micah Alexander Parker, 30, Bardstown, failure to wear seat belts. Bond is $25 cash. Booked at 3:49 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Vincent Anthony Cunningham, 34, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 11:14 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James La-kyle Spalding, 38, Bardstown, theft of identity of another without consent. No bond. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tawny Naomi Warren, 40, Boston, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $350 cash. Booked at 5:13 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Michael Dorough, 51, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance; improper use of blue lights; no seat belts; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 5:24 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-