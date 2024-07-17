Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Charles Kevin Callahan, 54, Bardstown, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnny Lajuan Johnson, 32, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gregory Wayne Johnson, 48, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jennifer Elizabeth Penna, 48, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Ashley Cecil, 53, homeless, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alicia Marie Bishop, 37, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Deonte Miller, 30, Lexington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Misty Dawn Hopper, 30, Lexington, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

